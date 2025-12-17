Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Panic Purchases for Her!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Struggling to find that special woman in your life the best premium gift this Christmas? Then you've come to the right place!

Whether you want to treat your girlfriend, mom, or friend to a memorable gift this holiday season, we've pulled together some of the best, top quality options out there.

With beautiful jewelry from Kendra Scott and kate spade to an Oprah Winfrey-approved crossbody bag, these products are sure to make that special someone very happy.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET:

Traveling for the holidays? The Mali + Lili Gail Crossbody Bag is a total necessity.

Featured on Oprahs's Favorite Things list this year, the media mogul loves this vegan leather bag for all the days she’s on the go exploring but just needs a few basics -- cards, keys, and phone. It’s got numerous compartments to keep things organized and comes with a matching crossbody strap and a striped-webbing option.

One of three "chic colors" Kim collaborated on with the brand, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones In Dune are the perfect addition to any stylish ensemble.

The headphones feature personalized spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both iOS and Android phones.

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, you can take their skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask.

This anti-aging device isn’t just for influencers…and it’s about to revolutionize your nightly routine. With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it’s made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime…creating smooth, youthful skin even on the go.

Also a major highlight on the list is this awesome TheraGun Relief by Therabody.

It's the perfect tool to relieve any muscle soreness or achiness. If a good massage right after a tough workout is exactly what you need ... look no further.

Korean beauty is all the rage and this medicube Booster Pro Holiday Gift Set has you covered with their best-selling device.

Available only during the holidays, it includes the limited edition Booster Pro in mocha as well as the TXA Niacinamide serum. The state-of-the art device uses the latest in skincare technology to give skin the extra boost it deserves … leaving everyone with the flawless, healthy, and radiant skin of their dreams.

She can keep her loved ones close with this Kendra Scott Initial Pendant Necklace .

Crafted from 14k yellow gold plated brass, this necklace features the initial of your choosing ... whether that’s her own name or someone she wants to wear with pride, like a significant other or a child. It’s available in any letter of the alphabet, ensuring this will be the sweetest personalized gift.

Oprah has always said that no one should leave the house without a hand cream … and her current fav is a part of the McEvoy Ranch ODE Hand & Body Lotion Discovery Set .

Made in Petaluma, California, this lotion sinks in fast and leaves skin silky. The collection includes several different fragrances: lavender, citrus, and Oprah’s favorite, Verde, which she says “smells like a stroll through sunlit olive groves.”

Everyone wants a Dyson Airwrap Origin … and now you can get it without breaking the bank, at 27% off.

With the original version of this viral multi-styler, you can dry, curl and shape with no heat damage, all thanks to its Dyson-pioneered Coanda airflow. Of course, it also comes with three multi-functional attachments engineered for different hair types, lengths, and styles. Your voluminous blowout will always have you looking like you just left the salon!

The kate spade new york Spade Flower Bangle is a gift she’ll have forever.

If she’s a fan of Cartier, there’s a good chance she’ll like this piece … a more affordable take on the iconic brand’s LOVE bracelet. Crafted from high-quality brass with a gold plated finish, this classic bracelet will be perfect for everyday wear with the rest of her stack.

Give your loved one's skin the attention it deserves with the SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Ultimate Firming Ritual Bundle.

It includes the brand’s Bum Bum cream, body oil and body scrub. Together, these three products work to visibly firm and tighten as well as nourish the skin. Plus they’re all scented with their iconic Cheirosa 62 fragrance, that’ll leave you smelling like pistachio and salted caramel.

Snuggle up with the UGG Ariana Reversible Fleece Blanket this winter season. They'll be so cozy and warm with this two-sided blanket which features ultra-plush UGG fluff on one side and a smooth fleece finish on the other.

With several neutral color options as well as different sizes, there’s sure to be a blanket that fits right into your home.