Kyrie Irving Drops Combative Robot In Hilarious Video

Play video content Dallas Mavericks

Technology is cool and all, but humans still reign supreme in this world (for now) ... and shoutout to Kyrie Irving for reminding robots who's really boss by putting a pile of metal in its place in a hilarious video.

For some reason, the Dallas Mavericks came face-to-face with what appears to be a Boston Dynamics Atlas android on Wednesday ... and the team shared a vid of the players getting an up-close look at the machine.

The robo friend was hot-doggin' for a few seconds by executing a really impressive roundhouse kick ... that is, before Uncle Drew got involved.

Irving walked up to the thing ... and it could tell it was in a bit of trouble -- 'cause it adorably started to backpedal.

Irving then moved forward with a forceful shove ... and it was curtains for the lil' robo bozo.

The 33-year-old felt really bad about his actions ... and apologized to the robot's parents(?) for going too hard.

The poor thing was cooked ... and laid lifeless on the ground after Irving's attack. To be fair, though ... the robot was never alive.