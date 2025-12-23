Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pastor Phil In 'Four Christmases' 'Memba Him?!

No doubt Dwight Yoakam is a legend, but for the younger crowds who watched him play Pastor Phil in "Four Christmases," this one's for you!

The American singer-songwriter, actor, and filmmaker was in his early 50s when he played the over-the-top pastor in the rom-com Christmas film "Four Christmases" back in 2008.

Yoakam shared the big screen with Hollywood icons like Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.

Guess what he looks like now!

