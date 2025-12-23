Pastor Phil In 'Four Christmases' 'Memba Him?!
Pastor Phil In "Four Chrismases" 'Memba Him?!
Published
No doubt Dwight Yoakam is a legend, but for the younger crowds who watched him play Pastor Phil in "Four Christmases," this one's for you!
The American singer-songwriter, actor, and filmmaker was in his early 50s when he played the over-the-top pastor in the rom-com Christmas film "Four Christmases" back in 2008.
Yoakam shared the big screen with Hollywood icons like Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.