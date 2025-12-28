Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Football-Loving Star Is!

By TMZ Staff
denzel-washington-kal-12-22-2025 January 2017
WHO'S THIS A-LIST ACTOR???
Some guys just can't keep their eyes away from the gridiron ... can you can guess who this football-loving star is?!

We caught up with this Oscar-winning actor back in 2017 and asked his opinion about how the Dallas Cowboys were doing ... check out his strong opinion!

Oh, and in case you needed a hint, this guy took his love for football to the big screen when he starred in "Remember The Titans" -- hopefully you remember who this titan is!

