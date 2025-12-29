Philip Rivers Says He Has No Regrets Over NFL Comeback At 44, 'I'd Do It All Again'

Play video content Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers hopped off the couch just to go 0-3 in his surprise NFL comeback at 44 years old ... but the Indianapolis Colts quarterback isn't lamenting his decision -- telling reporters he'd do it all over again.

The formerly-retired star met with reporters after losing 23-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday ... and he explained he has just one regret about his return to the field after five years away from the game.

"I told you guys I wasn't going to have any regrets about coming back -- and I don't," Rivers said in his postgame presser. "Other than us not winning, it's been an absolute blast for three weeks. If I go back and say, 'All right, now you know everything's going to happen, what are you going to do?' I'd do it all again. It's been absolutely awesome."

"So, yeah, I mean, if it's the last one, it's the last one," he added, choking back tears.

Rivers' time under center is likely over ... with the Colts expected to turn to Riley Leonard for the final game of the season against the Houston Texans with the team eliminated from playoff contention.

He admitted he'd support whatever the team decides to do ... even if it means he's benched.

Rivers -- who rejoined the squad after starter Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury -- did a solid job considering he was coaching high school football before getting the call ... throwing for 544 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in his three-game run.