Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kiss 2025 Goodbye With These Smoochin' Stars

Smoochin' Stars Kiss Ya Later, 2025!!! 💋💋💋

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Kissing
Launch Gallery
One Last Kiss! Launch Gallery

Whether you’re ready to kiss the year goodbye and move on or plant a big ol' smacker on your best year ever, these smoochin' stars are right there with you -- locking lips and sending 2025 off in style.

Lock lips on our gallery ... we’ve got plenty of hot-and-heavy action, from Kourtney & Travis to Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson, plus Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai and Claudia Sulewski & Finneas, who were busy celebrating their big engagement smooch.

1218-Stars-Kissing-Sub1

Alexander and Lauren Ludwig were also turning up the heat with some seriously steamy beachside PDA.

1218-Stars-Kissing-Sub2

And as the sun sets on 2025, you can bet Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi got in on the kiss-fest too -- along with plenty of other lovebirds. Check out the gallery and pucker up!

Related articles