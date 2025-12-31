Kiss 2025 Goodbye With These Smoochin' Stars
Smoochin' Stars Kiss Ya Later, 2025!!! 💋💋💋
Published
Whether you’re ready to kiss the year goodbye and move on or plant a big ol' smacker on your best year ever, these smoochin' stars are right there with you -- locking lips and sending 2025 off in style.
Lock lips on our gallery ... we’ve got plenty of hot-and-heavy action, from Kourtney & Travis to Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson, plus Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai and Claudia Sulewski & Finneas, who were busy celebrating their big engagement smooch.
Alexander and Lauren Ludwig were also turning up the heat with some seriously steamy beachside PDA.
And as the sun sets on 2025, you can bet Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi got in on the kiss-fest too -- along with plenty of other lovebirds. Check out the gallery and pucker up!