Kiss 2025 Goodbye With These Smoochin' Stars

Whether you’re ready to kiss the year goodbye and move on or plant a big ol' smacker on your best year ever, these smoochin' stars are right there with you -- locking lips and sending 2025 off in style.

Lock lips on our gallery ... we’ve got plenty of hot-and-heavy action, from Kourtney & Travis to Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson, plus Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai and Claudia Sulewski & Finneas, who were busy celebrating their big engagement smooch.

Alexander and Lauren Ludwig were also turning up the heat with some seriously steamy beachside PDA.