Workout Recovery Essentials for 2026 Gym Rats

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Feeling the burn after committing to those New Year's resolutions at the gym? Well, you're in luck.

The gears, gadgets, and gummies we've got for you below will help ease you out of that post-grind soreness ... and, hopefully, make it so you'll never dream going to the gym again!

Check out some of our favorite recovery essentials below -- and more fitness needs at Amazon!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Workout Recovery Essentials

Let's start with a classic -- the TheraGun Therabody Prime is one of the most popular workout recovery essentials money can buy.

This massaging gun is simple to use. With the click of a button, you can alternate between settings that up the ante in terms of power, really getting into that deep tissue soreness. This baby is perfect for any post-workout discomfort, whether it be neck, back, leg, shoulder, or your torso!

Another, more affordable alternative for the massage gun is this Sharper Image Powerboost Move Aero 3.0.

Smaller, easier to handle, and able to massage tighter spaces, this is a something everyone should have post-workout. This massage gun is equipped to handle predominantly the shoulder and the back.

Let's try something cozier -- the Calming Cozy by Sharper Image Personal Sherpa Wrap!

This sherpa wrap comes with electric heating, massaging, and a vibrating foot bed. It's equipped with three heat and three massage settings for a whole nine different relaxing combinations. You'll love this wrap so much, it'll make you feel compelled to go to the gym just so you can jump your legs into this blanket!

No, they're not weed gummies! Have a taste of these For Wellness Recovery Gummies Restore.

These gummies taste good, and will make you feel good too. They come in packs of 30, and different flavors -- including cherry, blueberry, and orange. Just like those gummy vitamins you used to have as a kid, now your workout recoveries can taste good too!

You got a wrap for your legs, now you can get one for your back. Check out this Calming Heat XXL-Wide Massaging Weighted Heating Pad by Sharper Image!

This is also an electric heating pad with massaging vibrations, containing 12 settings -- three heating, nine massage -- creating a whopping 27 different relaxing combinations! The dimensions are 20” x 24”, and the blanket in its entirety weighs 5 pounds.

That's no sheen of sweat ... that's a sheen of Arnica Sore Muscle Massage Oil for Massage Therapy.

These bottles contain natural oils with lavender and chamomile essential oils. They're made for all skin types -- as well as for men and women alike! This deal gives you a two-pack, each containing 8 fluid ounces of this lovely massage oil that will make any post-workout your favorite part of going to the gym in the first place!

If you're a fan of the heating wraps, definitely get your hands on ... or rather, neck ... on this Calming Heat Neck Wrap by Sharper Image.

This pad is copper and charcoal infused, built to use vibrations, with three different settings accompanied by three heat settings. If you're good at math, you know that means there's a whole 9 relaxing combinations you can take advantage of so you can really treat your neck to the relaxation it deserves. After all, it's keeping your head on your shoulders!

Look, if your pet lizard gets this treatment, why can't you? Get yourself this Red Light Therapy for Face and Body kit and you'll shed off all of the low energy, acne, and wrinkles like you're a cold blooded critter.

This kit provides enough red light for both your face and your body, with a lamp and lamp stand that gives you all you need to absorb all the infrared energy this device can give you.

Tired of the heat? Feel that your post-gym-session relief comes more from colder devices? Well, then definitely don't miss out on this Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller!

This 2.8 inch Ice Massage Ball gets into your deep tissue. It provides up to 6 hours of cold therapy, and the ball is detachable so you can get into all the awkward spots to make sure every part of your body gets the massage it needs after an intense workout.

Lastly, we have this Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat.

This yoga mat is non-slip, easy to carry around, and perfect for at home stretching post-workout, Pilates, and even floor workouts in your living room! It comes in multiple colors too, so you can match this mat with the rest of your home decor, showing everyone who comes to your house that you live for fitness.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.