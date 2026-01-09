Gale Brophy Claims She Was 'Manhandled' Out of Taja Abitbol’s Party

Play video content Previously On

Tension sure seemed to flare up at one of "Members Only: Palm Beach" star Taja Abitbol’s parties, with Gale Brophy telling TMZ she was asked to leave under heated circumstances.

Gale hopped on TMZ's "Previously On..." podcast to share her side of the story and stop what she called rumors ... denying any chance of her being drunk and claiming she was bullied while being “manhandled” out of the event.

Play video content

In video TMZ obtained from Taja's party back in December ... Gale appears to be walking out of Taja's event, escorted by a group of security guards -- pausing to address the camera and asking the guards to keep their hands off of her.

The "Queen of Palm Beach" clarifies that it wasn’t a Netflix-sponsored event and -- according to Gale, attendees were allegedly asked to pay for press coverage prior to the party.

As for why she says she was singled out, Gale claims it may have been jealousy -- being that Gale is a Palm Beach native and Taja is just an "injection" from Miami -- leading to Brophy getting booted from the bash.

Gale also claims the incident was serious enough that she could pursue legal action, including alleged elder abuse -- but for now, Gale says she’s speaking out to set the record straight.