If your New Year’s resolution included the phrase “get organized” ... it’s time to put those plans into action.

But you don’t have to do it alone! Keep your schedule on track with the help of some smart tech designed for organization.

These digital calendars will do all the thinking … so you don’t have to. With to-do lists, chore charts, task managers and more, these home organization tools are about to become a part of your daily routine.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: SMART ORGANIZATION ELECTRONICS

Stop trying to squeeze everything into the tiny calendar app on your phone. Switch over to this flyEVfish Digital Calendar, Wall Planner & Chore Chart to get a full view of everything going on in your life.

It seamlessly connects and syncs with all your important calendars…from Google to Outlook and iCloud. And with a 15.6” HD touchscreen, you can swipe through routines and to-do lists, keeping you organized and on time.

Plus, it comes equipped with fun features to make it kid-friendly, including a rewards chart that keeps them engaged and motivated to complete their chores.

If you’re not quite ready to drop big bucks on an organizational system, the Dragon Touch Digital Calendar & Chore Chart is a budget-friendly way to keep all your family’s tasks on track.

Available in a desktop friendly 10” size, this all-in-one family organizer simplifies scheduling. Either sync it with your existing calendars or use the touchscreen to add events and activities.

It also has a customizable reward interface to assign chores, set goals, and award stars to the littlest members of the fam.

Looking to invest in a digital organizer that can do it all? The Amazon Echo Show 15 is the latest model of the brand’s smart kitchen TV for home organization.

This 15.6" Full-HD has a calendar feature that syncs with your devices and customizable widgets to keep your day on track … but you can also unlock endless entertainment with Fire TV and even make video calls.

It’s also equipped with Alexa+ so you can have her handle tasks by controlling your smart devices with your voice.

The Skylight Digital Calendar & Chore Char t thinks of everything … so you don’t have to. Designed with a 15.4” touchscreen, this smart home device is not only easy to set up but is incredibly user friendly.

It’s got all the typical features of a digital organizer but stands out with add ons like a routine setting for repeatable tasks, custom lists, device linking and a parental lock … so little hands don’t mark off their chores as completed before they’re actually done.

The Cozyla Digital Calendar+ may be the most pricey option when it comes to smart home organizers but at 24”, it’s designed with the largest screen and the most added features.

It has a chore chart and rewards system as well as meal planning and a photo screensaver function. But what sets it apart is customizable widgets and Google Play Store compatibility, allowing you to download any app and create a personalized dashboard.

It’s also equipped with CozyAI, allowing you to use vocal commands to set your schedule and add tasks with ease.

