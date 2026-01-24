Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Fan-Favorite Actor Is!

Guess Who This Fan-Favorite Actor Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
011926_matthew_lillard_guess_who_blur_kal
GUESS WHO THIS ACTOR IS!!!
TMZ.com

Most stars love their fans, and others really want to know who the real ones are ... can guess who this fan-favorite actor is?

We ran into this guy back in 2016 and told him about our love for a certain mystery-solving dog he formerly shared the screen with ... and he wanted to know how hardcore we were about our knowledge of the franchise!

We hit him with the oft-repeated line about his character being a pothead, which he denied before telling us his character was more into what got Tony Montana all jazzed up -- ruh roh!

Related articles