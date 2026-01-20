Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The Sexy Miami Hurricanes Superfan

Guess The Former Porn Star Turned Miami Superfan!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Famous Porn Stars
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty

It's time for another Guess Who! Can you guess which former porn star is a huge University of Miami Hurricanes fan?

You may know this past adult-film actress for her sounds in the bedroom ... but now she's taking those screams to the gridiron, with her full-throated support of the team that's more than likely heard her howl like a hurricane ... life really does come full circle.

Scream into our gall above to see who this sexy babe is!

Related articles