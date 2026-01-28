Titans Legend Keith Bulluck Reports From Winter Storm Power Outage

Play video content TMZSports.com

Keith Bulluck was tough as nails over the course of his career, but he's no match for freezing temps and ZERO electricity ... telling TMZ Sports his whole family is struggling amid a gnarly winter storm.

We caught up with the Tennessee Titans great from Brentwood, Tennessee on Tuesday ... and he explained how he woke up on Saturday morning to find out his power was out -- and it still wasn't back days later.

Bulluck walked us through his yard -- showing trees knocked over all around his neighborhood ... with one even leaning over onto his house and in his driveway.

At the time, the New York native explained he's used to more than a dozen inches of snow when he prepares for storms ... but the real struggle came when rain poured down -- and then the freezing temps turned everything into ice.

Play video content Instagram/@keithbulluck53

Bulluck's family members weren't the only ones dealing with the power outage ... as tons of other households were in a similar boat.

The storm is so severe, officials announced on Tuesday at least eight people died due to the weather.

Fortunately for Bulluck, everyone in his household is doing okay.

We also chopped it up (rather briefly, due to the cold) about the state of his Titans ... and he praised hiring Robert Saleh as head coach -- as long as he comes in with a plan.

Play video content TMZSports.com