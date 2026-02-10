Super Bowl Streaker Posts POV Video Dodging Security Before Takedown

Play video content Instagram/@fxalexg

The shirtless fan who stormed the field during Super Bowl LX is now giving people a front-row seat to the chaos -- posting a POV video that shows his entire run, from dodging security to getting tackled by a Patriots player.

Alex Gonzalez shared the clip on Instagram ... about 24 hours after he charged onto the Levi's Stadium grass during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks vs. Patriots matchup.

In the video, filmed from Gonzalez's point of view, you can see a decoy jump down to the turf as bait ... and when security put their full focus on that guy, AG jumped from his endzone seat onto the field, rushing past the staffers and cheering as he ran.

"F*** yeah!" Gonzalez yelled, "Hahahaha! Let's go!!!"

Gonzalez even showed how me managed to dodge several security guards, but his moment came to a screeching halt when he looked to his right and saw Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams sprinting toward him to execute a tackle.

Security finally caught up, and you can hear Gonzalez say, "Alright! You guys got me! Haha! You guys got me! You guys got me! I'm right here!"

In the IG post, Gonzalez explained why he jumped onto the field ... claiming he got tired of "unprofitable traders being unprofitable, so I had to let them know that profitability is in the blind spot."

Santa Clara Police Department told us Gonzalez was charged with trespassing and field intrusion.

FEBRUARY 2024

This isn't the first time Gonzalez has done this, by the way. He ran on the field half-naked at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, telling TMZ Sports it was all because of a prop bet.