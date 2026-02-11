Laura-Leigh From 'Vanderpump Rules,' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Laura-Leigh was 22 years old when she was cast to be a part of "Vanderpump Rules" ... first airing in 2013, led by restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.
Laura-Leigh served crispy chicken sandwiches and fried goat cheese balls with Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.
L-L left the show after one season when she booked a role in "We're The Millers" starring Jennifer Aniston.