Cari Champion Shoots Shot At Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Show, Let's Talk!

Cari Champion LOVED Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show ... so much so she's publicly shooting her shot at the superstar musician!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Champion and Jemele Hill after they launched their "Flagrant and Funny" sports podcast with iHeartMedia last month ... and we asked who, out of all the stars, they wanted to join them for a conversation.

As Champion smiled, Hill joked that Cari would obviously appreciate the opportunity to chat with her "husband," Bad Bunny, ASAP ... which is when we gave CC the floor to send a message to Benito.

"Listen, Bad Bunny, listen ... I have time. Do you have time?" Champion said. "That's the position."

"I can be in Puerto Rico. I love Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico loves me. Hola. ¿Cómo estás?"

All jokes aside, Champion couldn't get enough of his halftime performance at Levi's Stadium during Super Bowl LX, saying it carried the same cultural symbolism as Kendrick Lamar's gig last year.

Hill agreed, referring to the backlash against Bad Bunny as "stupid," and adding the show served as a "reminder of what really makes us American."

The duo didn't stop there -- Champion and Hill also touched on other hot Super Bowl LX topics, including Chris Brown taking shots at Bad Bunny's performance, which they described as pure hater behavior.

They also came to Kayla Nicole's defense after she was criticized for throwing shade at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in a Super Bowl commercial.