Guess Who This Hilarious British Actor Is!

Play video content TMZ.com

This actor from across the pond has starred in -- and even written -- some of the biggest hit films of the 21st century ... but, can you guess who he is without seeing his face?

It wasn't mission impossible to get this star to talk to us back in 2015 outside celebrity hot spot Craig's ... and, he talked all about grooming for the modern man -- including whether a dude would end up in some hot fuzz for getting a "Boy-zilian"