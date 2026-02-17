Paris Hilton Birthday Finds on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The one and only "infinite icon" Paris Hilton is turning 46 and it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about sliving.

And the heiress-turned-entrepreneur wants to make sure everyone else is living their best life too … which is why she encourages others to show up as their most unapologetic selves.

Whether that's being an empowering voice on Capitol Hill or just helping you get your best skin ever, Paris has got you covered.

Paris knows a thing or two about great scents…which is why you’re gonna want to spray her Paris Hilton For Women Body Mist literally everywhere.

This floral, fruity fragrance features notes of frozen apple and juicy peach nectar wrapped with sparkling muguet and a splash of wet ozone. It’s giving a sensual energy and an undeniable allure that makes it Paris' signature scent.

What does being rich smell like? Probably something like this Paris Hilton For Women Eau de Parfum, we assume.

As the first and most popular fragrance in her collection, it has the same notes as her body mist but at a much higher fragrance concentration, meaning it’ll give you the long-lasting all-day fragrance you crave.

Your makeup and skincare deserve to have a special spot on your vanity…and with the Paris Hilton Makeup Organizer, you can say goodbye to shoving everything in a cramped drawer.

Store all your favorite products, palettes and brushes in this glam, large capacity countertop organizer, crafted with a clear folding lid and two drawers that feature gold detailing. And with three other matching pieces in the set, your vanity has never looked this chic.

The secret to Paris’ radiant skin at 46? Probably this Parivie That’s Restored Overnight Repair Crème. Formulated with ceramides, fatty acids, and shea butter, this omega-rich nightly rejuvenating moisture treatment will have you waking up refreshed with softer, smoother and plumper-looking skin.

It works with the skin’s natural nighttime rhythm to help improve the look of elasticity, deliver deep hydration and defend against visible signs of aging.

Before you get glam, don’t forget the Parivie That’s Smooth Skin-Perfecting Elixir. This lightweight, multi-action formula is a high-performing, essence that visibly brightens, smooths, and evens skin tone.

Powered by fruit acids, beta-glucan, and arginine, it combines the refreshing feel of a toner with the purifying benefits of exfoliation, leaving skin super-soft, smooth, and prepped for the next steps. It’s Paris’ quick fix for a radiant, refreshed look on the go.

The Parivie That’s Tight Plumping Vitality Serum might have a hefty price tag but Paris says you’ll get your “best skin every single day.”

This high-performance serum works instantly and over time to improve radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and help skin feel firmer and tighter. Your skin will have more bounce and suppleness, giving you a youthful, radiant appearance.

Who needs a glam squad when you’ve got this Paris Hilton Makeup Brow Kit. Elevate your brow game and get the luscious brows of your dreams with this five-piece set. It includes a brow powder, pencil, highlighter, angled spoolie, and precision tweezer. Shape, fill, and define with ease…whether you want bushy brows or Paris’ perfectly thin Y2K brows.

