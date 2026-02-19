Claudia Tihan's Sexiest Snaps to Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!

29 and Looking Way More Than Fine!!!

Claudia Tihan is helping us heat up the chilly winter months on her birthday ... because we've got her spiciest snaps together in honor of her 29th birthday!

The star is celebrating another trip around the sun on Thursday ... presumably in her favorite outfit -- a tiny 2-piece bikini, and nothing else.

Of course, she could be spending the afternoon in bed ... and, we're sure a ton of her fans would love to be lying right there next to her!

In honor of Claudia, take a few minutes and guess what word we're looking for connected to her ... and, while true, it's not just "HOT!"