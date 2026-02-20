Patrick Mahomes Swaps Playbook for Peppa Pig to Celebrate Daughter's B-Day

The Mahomes family playbook this week? Rides, cake and Peppa Pig.

Forget a bounce house ... Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shut down Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth for daughter Sterling’s 5th birthday on Friday -- and we mean shut it down.

The park was closed to the public, giving the Mahomes crew full VIP treatment for the day. No lines. No crowds. Just Sterling, little bro Bronze and a handful of close family friends -- some of whom flew into Texas just for the celebration.

The fam even posed for a sweet portrait right at the park’s entrance before diving into the fun.

They later shared clips from Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure ... with Patrick and Brittany riding along as Sterling soaked up every second of her private theme park moment.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Peppa party without the star herself! Sterling got a big birthday hug from Peppa Pig -- and her cake? Fully Peppa-themed, complete with pink frosting and all the preschool vibes.

The Mahomes crew has kept busy this offseason as Patrick recovers from a torn ACL ... we previously told you about their DIY igloo project.

But Friday was an intimate, joy-filled day centered entirely around Sterling -- a muddy-puddle dream come true.