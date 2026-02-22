Guess Who This '90s Sitcom Star Is!
Guess Who This '90s Sitcom Star Is!!!
Published
Sometimes all it takes is one iconic face to trigger pure ’90s nostalgia -- but only true sitcom superfans will clock who this mystery legend is!
This TV titan has racked up plenty of Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes ... and if you’re still stuck, his last name rhymes with "glamour."
We caught up with him in L.A. back in 2020 ... and he sounded off on local bars in the city, and gave us his thoughts about celebrities sticking their noses into politics. Can you guess who it is?!