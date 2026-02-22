Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev Turn Up The Heat On Cabo Yacht Getaway

By TMZ Staff
Published
Backgrid

Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev are living their best yacht life and Cabo is their playground right now.

The two A-listers turned up the heat during a sun-drenched girls' getaway off the coast of Los Cabos Sunday, hopping aboard a luxury yacht and diving headfirst into vacation mode.

selena-gomez-sub-backgrid-3
Backgrid

Selena rocked a sleek black string bikini as she took the plunge into the crystal-blue water while Nina stunned in a black bikini that practically screamed summer.

Selena wasn't done serving looks on the yacht. She was also photographed beachside at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, lounging under a private cabana in a soft pink one shoulder swimsuit and wide brim straw hat.

selena-gomez-sub-backgrid-2
Backgrid

Shielding her eyes with oversized sunglasses, the singer and beauty mogul dipped her toes in the ocean and soaked up the Baja sunshine like a true relaxation pro.

Cabo's hot ... but Selena and Nina are hotter!!