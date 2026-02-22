Snowboard and Ski Apparel for Powder Days

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's that time of the year -- the powder's fresh, the morning air feels amazing ... and we just can't wait to hit the slopes!

But don't go heading out there with just a hoodie and a thermos -- you're gonna need some solid gear to keep you looking good as you glide down those hills!

Your ski and snowboard wardrobe could probably use an upgrade, so look no further ... we've got a collection of winter clothing that'll keep you cozy, warm, but still looking cool heading up the mountain!

Staying active outdoors -- or even just hanging out on the deck -- requires a reliable coat, especially when you're spending extended time in the snow.

This reversible women's ski/snowboard jacket from Burton is ideal for when you want to stay out in the powder a few more hours, and look good doing it. A waist gaiter keeps the snow from sneaking up your back during spills, and the adjustable contour hood helps keep your vision wide while wearing a helmet!

Snow blindness is real! So you'll need decent eye protection to accurately eyeball the fall line as you're sliding downhill, navigating trees, moguls, ruts -- and other people!

These Giro snow goggles are built to last and will keep you seeing clearly without squinting while you're shredding -- and you'll have a little protection too when you wipe out and start seeing stars.

If you're looking to go hardcore for your next coat, check out this Volcom snowboarding jacket ... it's breathable, has taped seams, and its mobility is unmatched.

Designed by Marcus Kleveland, this one's fully waterproof and ready to last all winter ... whether you're doing deep backcountry journeys or you're just cruising corduroy under the lift.

We know the economy's rough right now, and maybe you're looking for something less expensive stocking up for that ski trip -- we've got you covered.

This budget snowboarding jacket from Free Soldier won't break the bank, and it'll keep you trooping in the snow for hours -- all without spending too much dough.

Free Soldier has a budget-friendly snowboarding jacket for the ladies as well ... this breathable shell is burly enough to keep you warm on the hill with its fleece lining, yet stylish enough to look good in the lodge afterward.

If you're gonna get gnarly, capture the glory with the GoPro HERO13 camera for bragging rights back at the office!

Shoot those wide-angle high-def POV shots ... it's waterproof, GoPros can take a beating, and there's a ton of features, like recording in slo-mo. So get creative while you're recording your adventure ... don't forget the various mounts to get all the right angles!

These Burton AK Clutch mittens are made for grabbing the moment ... they're waterproof leather, and their hook-and-loop cuffs and wrist-leashes keep them attached to your body through the roughest wipeouts or any après-ski deck-top drinks ... and no more fumbling with zippers and straps on the lift with these Gore-Tex grips.

For the ladies ... these Gore-Tex leather gloves are insulated and fully waterproof for all-day fun in the snow, and the D-rings keep things attached. They're pre-curved for a comfortable fit, and you can feel good about 95-percent recycled material ... plus they've got goat suede on the thumb for wiping your runny nose (elegantly) in inclement weather.

Keep a tight lid on your dome in the cold ... Spyder's been in the ski gear game for almost 50 years, and their beanies are a solid and stylish necessity for keeping your noggin toasty on the slopes -- or just a run to the store -- and they're reversible, so you get twice the design for the price ... better get all 3!