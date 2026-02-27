BLACKPINK-Inspired Gifts: For BLINKs Only

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Calling all BLINKS! If you're ready to upgrade to certified superfan status, you're gonna need the decor to prove it.

BLACKPINK may be in your area but they're also about to be all over your bedroom, your kitchen … and wherever else you keep your collection.

From "Born Pink" box sets to fan-inspired items ... like stickers you'll want to show off everywhere you go and friendship bracelets you can trade ... it's everything you need to get ready for their new album.

BLACKPINK not coming to your area right now? You don’t need to attend a concert to grab your very own BLACKPINK Special Edition Light Stick.

This officially licensed, heart shaped accessory includes a wrist strap, quick guide and a special miniature keyring … everything you need to light up the sky, as Rosé would say.

Who needs to wait for a K-pop convention to come to town when you can host your very own? This BLACKPINK Collector’s Box has everything you’d need for a fan event.

It includes photocards, so many stickers, a lanyard and keychain … all packaged in a collectable box featuring the group’s iconic logo.

If you’re looking to learn a little more about your fav girl group, the BLACKPINK A Little Golden Book Biography is the place to start for fans of all ages.

This easy-to-read, illustrated book follows Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa from their childhoods to their time training in South Korea and all the way to becoming some of the biggest K-pop artists on the planet.

Let BLACKPINK light the night with this BLACKPINK LED Night Light.

Featuring an engraving of the group’s logo as well as the names of all four members, this glowing neon light is a unique way to showcase your fandom. With seven different color options and three varying patterns, it will always match your vibe.

In addition to the group’s sophomore album, it also includes an 80-page photobook as well as lyric sheets, a postcard and an assortment of photocards and instant film pics. It’s all packaged in a collectable box where you can store all of your BLACKPINK memorabilia.

You can’t show up to a concert or fan event without some beaded bracelets to trade! While these BLACKPINK Friendship Bracelets may not be DIY, they’re still super cute and include one to match every member of the group.

Plus, it’ll probably save you a lot of time when you don’t have to struggle to string the beads in the perfect order!

Everyone could use some extra stickers in their lives and honestly, this BLACKPINK Sticker Set is a steal.

Each pack includes 50 individual, high quality vinyl stickers featuring illustrations of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa as well as some of their best lyrics. Ranging in size from 1 to 2.5 inches, you’ll honestly run out of surface room before you run out of stickers!

Just when you thought your house was completely decked out in K-pop merch … there’s more.

This BLACKPINK Ramen bowl is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Whether you’re eating ramen, cereal or sneaking some late night ice cream, you’ll be thinking of your fav girl group at all hours of the day.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!