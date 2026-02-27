Guess Who This Adorable Girl Turned Into!
Before this cutie with blunt bangs turned into a big-time gamer, she was just growing up in Washington state ... and working at GameStop!
She rose to fame playing games like "Fortnite", "Among Us", and "Valorant". In 2020, she won YouTube’s “Gaming Creator of the Year.” She's become so popular, you may be able to hear her voice on Netflix.
