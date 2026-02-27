Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Adorable Girl Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty/Instagram

Before this cutie with blunt bangs turned into a big-time gamer, she was just growing up in Washington state ... and working at GameStop!

She rose to fame playing games like "Fortnite", "Among Us", and "Valorant". In 2020, she won YouTube’s “Gaming Creator of the Year.” She's become so popular, you may be able to hear her voice on Netflix.

Can you guess who she is?

