Baby Gear Guide: Strollers, Car Seats

If you're here, that probably means you or someone you know has a baby on the way ... so congrats are in order!

But before your bundle of joy arrives, you're gonna need to gather up all the must-haves that'll help make the whole new parents thing a breeze.

And with Amazon, it's easier than ever to create your own registry with everything you need, from sturdy strollers to reliable car seats. Things can get overwhelming pretty quickly but Amazon can get you all the necessities even faster.

If you're always on the go, the Chicco Liteway Stroller is exactly what you need. With a lightweight frame, compact 3D-fold, and carry handle, you'll be able to pop it in and out of the car with ease, making all your adventures a little more simple.

From running errands to crosscountry roadtrips, this easy-to-maneuver stroller is travel friendly and designed for comfort … for both baby and parent.

Why buy three separate devices when you can have this all-in-one Chicco Bravo LE ClearTex Travel System?

This multifunctional travel system can transform from an infant car seat to a fully-loaded stroller and includes a lightweight frame carrier too. Whether you’ve got a newborn or a growing toddler, this stroller will be by your side through it all.

Double trouble or double the fun? The Chicco Corso Flex Convertible Stroller is perfect for growing families that have another little one on the way. When your new addition arrives, it has modular options to add an infant car seat … and eventually a second toddler seat.

Plus, it’s got flexible storage options that work in any configuration including an extra-large basket and cup holders. And while getting two kids out the door may be a bit of a task, this stroller’s fold and carry handle makes at least one thing a little easier.

If you’ve got a little one who’s always on the move, then the Chicco BravoFor2 Standing/Sitting Double Stroller just might be the right choice for your fam. With two different seating options, it features a traditional padded stroller seat as well as a bonus back seat.

Big kids can choose to ride rear-facing or stand and face the road ahead … and have easy on-and-off access. And on top of that, it’s compact and travel-friendly with a carry handle for easier maneuvering.

Know that your baby will be safe when you buckle them into the Chicco KeyFit Max Zip ClearTex Infant Car Seat. This lightweight, easy-to-install infant car seat features a 5-position, easy-extend system that will grow with your child, offering more headrest height and legroom for extended rear-facing use.

It’s also travel system friendly and can click securely into compatible Chicco strollers.

Getting your little one in and out of the car has never been so easy! With the Chicco Fit360 ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat, the 360° design allows you to rotate the seat toward you, then rotate to rear-facing or forward-facing with just one hand.

It also allows you to bring your child closer when buckling and unbuckling the innovative Quick-Secure Harness System, which includes a magnetic chest clip, flex-forward buckle, 15-position easy-adjust headrest and easy-flow harness.

The Chicco Zest 4-in-1 Folding High Chair does it all! This lightweight high chair grows with your child from their first bites through their favorite big kid activities.

The removable leg extensions can create a low-to-ground feeding chair or a perfect toddler-sized chair. As your child gets older, the high chair also converts into a sturdy, table height youth stool. And with a minimalist design and smooth lines, it’ll fit right in with your decor.

Fashion meets function with the Skip Hop Forma Diaper Bag Backpack. This lightweight, quilted diaper backpack will keep you organized with a spacious interior and special packing cubes for baby’s gear. It fits everything from snacks to spare outfits and the extra wide opening makes it easy to pack and grab essentials in a pinch, all with hands-free ease.

