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Guess The Sexy Actress Wearing Angel Wings

Guess Who This Sexy 'Final Girl' Is!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Horror Movies -- 'Memba Them?
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Happy Friday the 13th!!! Can you guess this sexy "final girl"?!

For those of you not in the know ... a final girl is a horror film trope made popular in the '70s and spoofed in the "Scream" franchise ... it's the female character who survives against all odds and defeats the killer in the end.

This final girl made her own Valkyrie armor ... she went through hell and back to save her younger brother ... and went on to defeat the most terrifying iconic clown in modern-day horror films.

Hit the gallery to see which battle-tested final girl made it out on top!

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