Guess Who This Legendary British Actor Is
Guess Who This Iconic British Actor Is!!!
Published
Another day, another round of Guess Who -- so can you figure out which acting legend we’re chatting with in this video?
Here’s a hint ... he’s a true British icon with one of the most legendary film careers in the game.
These days, he’s 92 and enjoying retirement -- and after decades of unforgettable roles, he’s definitely earned the break.
So the question is ... can you guess which legend our cameraman caught up with in NYC?