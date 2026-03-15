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Guess Who This Legendary British Actor Is

Guess Who This Iconic British Actor Is!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
031026_michael_caine_guess_who_kal
WHO IS THIS BRITISH ICON???
TMZ.com

Another day, another round of Guess Who -- so can you figure out which acting legend we’re chatting with in this video?

Here’s a hint ... he’s a true British icon with one of the most legendary film careers in the game.

These days, he’s 92 and enjoying retirement -- and after decades of unforgettable roles, he’s definitely earned the break.

So the question is ... can you guess which legend our cameraman caught up with in NYC?

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