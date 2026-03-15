Amazon Bring Spring Sale: Early Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sure, there's spring cleaning … but we're more about spring spending.

And with Amazon's Big Spring Sale about to kick off, there's no better time to score major details on the items you've been eyeing.

Whether you need a new vacuum to clean up the dust bunnies that have been piling up all winter long or a new set of towels to give your bathroom a refresh, Amazon has got you covered right now during their presale.

These deals won't last all season, so stock up while you can.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: Biggest Presale Deals

Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Shark Performance Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum.

If you’ve never cleaned the tops of your ceiling fan or the area between your bed frame and the wall … well we haven’t either.

But now’s the time!

With a detachable pod to easily clean all those hard-to-reach places and a two-brushroll system that digs deep into carpets, your home will be sparkling as you head into a new season … and at a major discount.

You can save up to $120 if you purchase during the Big Spring presale!

If you haven’t invested in Korean skincare just yet, now is the time to try it out! The NATUREKIND Intensive Repair Retinol Cream is on sale … so you can say goodbye to enlarged pores and dull skin.

This lightweight, instantly absorbing, retinol-infused cream works overnight to boost collagen production and restore elasticity to aging skin. It ensures deep penetration, improved firmness and reduced wrinkles.

If that last workout class has got you really feeling sore, the Theragun Relief is exactly what you need for a fast recovery.

As the brand’s easiest-to-use massage gun, it’s lightweight and designed to quickly relieve aches, pains, stiffness and discomfort … helping you stay active and enjoy the hobbies you love.

It provides the gentlest level of percussive massage therapy, perfect for those who prefer a milder, soothing massage.

Score big when you pick up the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25 during the Big Spring Sale. If you’ve got a busy schedule, this smart vacuum is sure to make cleaning a breeze.

Whether you’ve got carpet, hard wood or tile, this vacuum can handle it all. The HydroJet deep cleaning system tackles tough stains and constantly refreshes the mop, ensuring every pass is spotless and there’s no cross-contamination.

And to top it off, it can seamlessly switch to carpet mode before heading back to its self-cleaning home base station.

Don’t let heavy vacuums get you down. The Shark Stratos Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum is less than 3 pounds but still packs a punch when it comes to suction.

Its two brushroll system digs deep into carpets, directly engages hard floors, and picks up dirt, debris, and hair in every pass.

Plus, it’s equipped with a HEPA filter, meaning it traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, ensuring they aren’t released back into your home’s air.

Keep the jams pumping even when you’re on the go with the Sony ULT Power Sound Field 3 Wireless Portable Speaker.

Designed with a shoulder strap for easy portability, you can take your music with you anywhere, any time.

And don’t worry about bringing it with you on your more rugged adventures. It’s waterproof, dustproof and shockproof … meaning it’s equipped to handle the toughest conditions from sandy beaches to extended camping trips.

Refresh your home for the new season with this Tommy Hilfiger Bathroom Towel Set.

Treat yourself to these thick, medium-weight towels that are crafted from 100% premium cotton and deliver superior softness and plush comfort.

Each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, all available in a variety of colors featuring contrast piping.

Blending is easier than ever with the Ninja Professional Plus Blender. With a more powerful motor than ever before, it’s capable of making smoothies, frozen drinks, ice cream and more … all in a batch big enough for the whole fam.

It also comes with a handy 15-recipe inspiration guide, perfect for whipping up quick drinks when entertaining.

Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with the Oral B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. If you’ve been holding out on going electric, this is the perfect brush to make the switch.

It removes 100% more plaque than a regular, manual toothbrush thanks to Oral-B’s advanced technology. With three settings -- super-sensitive, gentle and daily clean ​-- it’s tough on plaque and gentle on gums.

Plus, it guarantees you hit the dentist recommended two minute brushing time thanks to a built-in timer.

Stop buying plastic bags that you know you’ll just throw out at the end of the day. These SPLF Reusable Food Storage Bags are made from thick, food-grade PE material and can be used again and again. They’re great for leftovers in the fridge, keeping food fresh in the freezer or for bringing lunch and snacks with you on the go. Plus, they’re certified to be PVC, BPA, chloride, and lead free. They’re even dishwasher-safe!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!