Baywatch-Inspired Beachwear Ahead of Fox Reboot

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Livvy Dunne was just announced as a member of the cast of the upcoming Baywatch reboot ... which means she's joining Brooks Nader and Shay Mitchell in what is shaping up to be the hottest rendition of the series yet!

So, now's the optimal time to take a dive into the deep end and see what sweet Baywatch-inspired swimwear you can save for the Summer!

Channel your inner lifeguard with this Red One-Piece (Guard)!

Nothing can make looking sexy at the beach more effortless than Baywatch ... yeah, sorry Top Gun! Now, with the new reboot coming soon, why not get ready to shine in the Sun a little prematurely?

The one-piece doesn't suit you? All good, you can still have your Baywatch swag with this Two-Piece Version.

Why have one when you can have two, right? ... Well, it's most advised for you to wear both pieces at the same time.

If you're just looking for a cute bathing suit to have for the Summer, then let's not get all fancy. No Imposter Syndrome, Just a Red One-Piece for you!

Well, of course, you can get the suit in different colors, but why not go for red since it's the most captivating anyway!

You know how you let people know you'll never let them out of your sight? You have these red Shorts that have Lifeguard on them.

You know how people won't let you out of their sight? You wear these red Shorts that have Lifeguard on them. 'Nuff said.

If you're looking to get a head start on your Halloween costume for next year ... like, a really big head start, well then you definitely won't go wrong with this Costume - Smiffys Women Baywatch Lifeguard!

The new Baywatch is set to release at some point in late 2026/2027 ... which means this could be a long time investment for your Halloween wardrobe!

Want to look like a professional Lifeguard along with the outfits, swimwear, and costumes? Then, don't forget to buy All the Accessories!

With this deal, you get two pairs of glasses, two kinds of whistles, a keychain, a hat, a fanny pack, and an inflatable Lifeguard float! All of which are NOT Lifeguard verified ... so don't go trying to simulate any beach saves with this stuff.

Fellas, don't think we forgot about you! We're bringing you all the same Lifeguard stuff that the ladies are getting. Like this Men's Costume Red Trunks!

This may be perfect for your Lifeguard costume in the future, but in the meantime, you can use it just as perfectly as swim trunks for beach visits or pool parties!

If you're looking for the more traditional trunks, then these Men's Red Trunks are the ones for you!

No costume potential, no gimmicks, just straight up quick-drying, great swim trunks. Straight down to business ... Like The Rock!

Make sure your legs can get tanned this Summer with these Men's Short Shorts!

Fellas, we all know you don't want to miss a chance to show everyone you don't skip leg day. That's why these short shorts work for you!

Ever dreamed about looking the way Zac Effron does in that one scene with the Men's Bikini Bottoms?

If you answered yes, then let your dreams become a reality and buy these Men's Bikini Bottoms. If you said no, get 'em anyway ... we all have that one friend who would wear them on a dare ... or is European!

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