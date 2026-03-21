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Zendaya What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Zendaya What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's the Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 14
Launch Gallery
Can You Score The Sneaky Switches? Launch Gallery
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Another day, another Zendaya slay!!! But some things appear to be amiss ... Give these two snazzy snaps a good up and down -- Can you put your finger on the switch-ups?!

Braving the SoCal heatwave, the 29 year old is currently on a press tour for "The Drama" and showed some midriff at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Grab your stilettos and walk on over to our gallery!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Zendaya photos!

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