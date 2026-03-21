Zendaya What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Another day, another Zendaya slay!!! But some things appear to be amiss ... Give these two snazzy snaps a good up and down -- Can you put your finger on the switch-ups?!

Braving the SoCal heatwave, the 29 year old is currently on a press tour for "The Drama" and showed some midriff at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Grab your stilettos and walk on over to our gallery!