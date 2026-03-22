'Supernatural' Actress Carrie Anne Fleming Dead at 51

Actress Carrie Anne Fleming -- perhaps best known for her roles on shows like "iZombie" and "Supernatural" -- has died.

According to multiple reports, Fleming passed away February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia in her native Canada. She reportedly succumbed to complications related to breast cancer.

In addition to "iZombie" and "Supernatural," some of Fleming's other notable credits include "Smallville," "The L Word," "Supergirl," "Good Luck Chuck," and "Married Life."

Fleming enjoyed three decades of on-screen appearances with one of her first being an uncredited role in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."

She's survived by her daughter Madalyn Rose.

Fleming was 51.