Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Supernatural' Actress Carrie Anne Fleming Dead at 51

'Supernatural' Star Carrie Anne Fleming Dead at 51

By TMZ Staff
Published
Carrie-Anne-Fleming-main-getty-1
Getty

Actress Carrie Anne Fleming -- perhaps best known for her roles on shows like "iZombie" and "Supernatural" -- has died.

According to multiple reports, Fleming passed away February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia in her native Canada. She reportedly succumbed to complications related to breast cancer.

Carrie-Anne-Fleming-sub-getty-1
Getty

In addition to "iZombie" and "Supernatural," some of Fleming's other notable credits include "Smallville," "The L Word," "Supergirl," "Good Luck Chuck," and "Married Life."

Fleming enjoyed three decades of on-screen appearances with one of her first being an uncredited role in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."

She's survived by her daughter Madalyn Rose.

Fleming was 51.

RIP

Related articles