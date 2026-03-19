British Reality TV Star Jordan Wright Found Dead in Thailand Ditch

Jordan Wright -- who starred in the British reality TV show "The Only Way Is Essex" -- was found dead in Thailand on March 14.

According to Daily Mail, Wright's body was recovered from a drainage canal where he was found face-down in the stagnant water of a drainage canal.

The publication reports Wright was wearing black pants and a gray T-shirt, but was barefoot. And he'd already made plans to leave soon.

Wright was supposed to check out of the nearby COCO Phuket Bangtao hotel on March 13, and the hotel was trying to contact him on his iPhone, which was found on a bank close by.

Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong of Choeng Thale district station told DM, "We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system.”

Wright was featured on "The Only Way Is Essex" and MTV's "Ex On The Beach."

Wright was 33.