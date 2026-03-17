Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eric Dane Public Memorial in the Works Thanks to Fans After Oscars Omission

Eric Dane Public Memorial Planned ... Thanks to Fans!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eric Dane Through The Years 5
Shutterstock

There will be a public memorial for Eric Dane ... and in large part, it's thanks to the fans.

A source close to Rebecca Gayheart tells TMZ ... the family has been deeply moved by all the condolences and tributes coming in from around the globe ... and a celebration of life is being planned.

Remembering Eric Dane
Launch Gallery
Eric Dane Through The Years Launch Gallery
Shutterstock/Getty

We're told the event will be for the fans ... but also to make Dane "smile and feel loved and know that his life was not in vain."

As we reported ... the "Grey's Anatomy" star died February 19 at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart getty 1
Getty

The late actor recently made headlines when he was among a handful of others who were not mentioned during the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment ... and fans were pretty bent out of shape about it.

We broke the story that there was no snub by the Academy... there's simply not enough time in the broadcast to honor everyone -- but they are all honored online.

Tributes to Eric Dane on Social Media
Launch Gallery
Tributes to Eric Dane Launch Gallery

We hear the family was "saddened" Dane did not make the cut ... but they understood the decision-making.

Related articles