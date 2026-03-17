Eric Dane Public Memorial in the Works Thanks to Fans After Oscars Omission

There will be a public memorial for Eric Dane ... and in large part, it's thanks to the fans.

A source close to Rebecca Gayheart tells TMZ ... the family has been deeply moved by all the condolences and tributes coming in from around the globe ... and a celebration of life is being planned.

We're told the event will be for the fans ... but also to make Dane "smile and feel loved and know that his life was not in vain."

As we reported ... the "Grey's Anatomy" star died February 19 at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS.

The late actor recently made headlines when he was among a handful of others who were not mentioned during the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment ... and fans were pretty bent out of shape about it.

We broke the story that there was no snub by the Academy... there's simply not enough time in the broadcast to honor everyone -- but they are all honored online.