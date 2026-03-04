Rebecca Gayheart Takes Daughter to Dinner Two Weeks After Eric Dane's Death

Rebecca Gayheart is getting back into the world after her husband Eric Dane passed away ... taking her younger daughter, Georgia, out for a sushi dinner Tuesday.

The two were spotted walking into Sushi Park, a popular spot the rich and famous tend to frequent in West Hollywood ... somber looks on their faces as they walked up to the second-floor eatery.

Rebecca wore a stylish tan coat and jeans ... 13-year-old Georgia kept it casual in a black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

While it was Rebecca's other daughter Billie's 16th birthday on Tuesday, she didn't make an appearance at dinner.

The whole family is reeling following Eric's death. As you know ... the star passed away two weeks ago after a very public battle with ALS, which he was diagnosed with last year.

He left a final message to his daughters in the form of a Netflix special the streamer released in the immediate aftermath of his passing ... and, he noted, he's never loved another person as much as he loved Rebecca, despite their complicated relationship.

Gayheart has honored Dane with some sweet tributes on social media ... including photos of the star with their kids when they were young.