UConn's Dan Hurley, Referee Downplay Headbutt During Elite Eight Ending

Dan Hurley went forehead-to-forehead with a ref in the final seconds of an Elite Eight thriller … but don’t get it twisted -- everyone involved is basically shrugging it off.

The viral moment came right after Braylon Mullins buried the go-ahead shot with 0.4 seconds left, sending UConn into chaotic celebration as officials huddled to check the clock.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

That’s when Hurley -- with his jacket halfway off and adrenaline running through the roof -- leaned in and made brief head-to-head contact with ref Roger Ayers while getting the explanation.

The exchange sparked outrage online … but Hurley and Ayers don’t seem to understand what the big deal is.

The UConn coach appeared on “The Triple Option” podcast this week with Mark Ingram and Rob Stone, and he explained what was going through his mind in that odd moment.

"Really, at that point in the game, we had it won," Hurley said. "And he's such an easy guy to work with during the game that I thought he was coming over to chest bump me to celebrate the shot.”

He continued to explain that their relationship isn’t hostile -- sure, they don’t always agree, but there’s mutual respect and often some light, friendly moments during games.

As far as how Ayers feels? The official didn’t even realize what people were talking about afterward … telling ESPN’s coach-turned-analyst Seth Greenberg that it barely registered at all.

“I talked to Roger today,” Greenberg said. "He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He literally didn’t know what I was talking about. He said, ‘Nothing happened. The ball went in. I was running back. They were celebrating. Danny leaned in, said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.'”

Of course, the online reaction makes sense … Hurley has built a reputation for going nuclear on the sideline, with past fines and ejections adding fuel to the fire anytime he gets animated.

And honestly, it almost got lost in the bigger insanity after UConn stormed back from 19 down to punch a ticket to the Final Four -- and give the Huskies a shot at their third national championship in the past four years.