Guess The Sexy CeleBunnies ... Happy Easter!

Time for a Guess Who triple threat! And to celebrate Easter ... it's bad bunny edition, of course!

On the left, we have the sexy sister of a former Disney darling. On the right is a reality star who loves to WAG her little bunny tail. And the curtain bangs are a dead giveaway for the short n' sweet singer in the middle.

Think you've got it?! Well, these three are just the beginning. Click into our gallery for maybe the sexiest game of Guess Who ever!