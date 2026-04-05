Guess Who This Iconic Irish Character Actor Is Hopping on a Flight at LAX
Guess The Character Actor Hopping on a Flight at LAX!
Published
This bravehearted Irishman was nice enough to chat it up with us when we caught him at LAX in 2012 ... can you guess who he is?
That year, the iconic character actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and less than 28 days later, we caught him hightailing it out of L.A.
He's loved all around the world, whether in Bruges or Inisherin. Watch the video for the reveal!