Michigan Fans Camp Outside Bars Overnight For Title Game Madness

Ann Arbor was looking less like a college town and more like a tailgate village Monday morning … because diehard Michigan fans were literally sleeping outside bars just to lock in a spot for tonight’s national championship.

Nearly 100 students lined up before sunrise along University Street in Ann Arbor ... staking out turf outside bars such as Good Time Charley’s and The Brown Jug as early as 6 AM … and some didn’t even bother going home Sunday night, pulling up around 10 PM with tents, blankets, and mattresses.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The lines turned into a campsite.

Photos from the scene show students bundled up in maize and blue, some knocked out cold on the sidewalk, others guarding their place like it’s front row at a concert -- all to secure the ultimate spots when Michigan tips off against UConn.

Seniors especially are treating this like a once-in-a-lifetime sendoff … chasing the same unforgettable energy that took over the city after Michigan’s 2024 football title run.

Michigan punched its ticket by steamrolling Arizona 91-73 in the Final Four … and now the Wolverines are one win away from their first hoops championship since 1989.

Thousands more fans are ditching Ann Arbor altogether and making the four-hour trek to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis … but back on campus, the party is already underway -- and it looks set up to keep going all night.