Christian Pulisic's Ex Backtracks After Cheating Accusation

Christian Pulisic's ex-girlfriend is backpedaling in a big way after accusing the U.S. soccer star of joining a dating app before the couple even broke up ... flat out saying she was wrong.

Alexa Melton, who went public with the 27-year-old footballer in 2024, attempted to walk back comments she made earlier this week, where she accused Pulisic of having a wandering eye.

"l've made some comments on a private matter and it's been taken out of context," Melton wrote on her Instagram story.

"I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine.

Out of respect for Christian's and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter."

It's a total about-face for CP's ex ... considering just days earlier she threatened to release screenshots of his Raya dating profile.

It started when a fan commented on Alexa's photos, writing "This generational fumble will be studied for years to come🔥," prompting her to respond, "how many likes to post his raya profile."

In a follow-up tweet, which has since been deleted, Melton added ... "before it even ended."

Something clearly changed between then and now ... and Alexa's coming to Christian's defense.

While he may not have been on any dating sites, the AC Milan star's dating life has gotten a lot of attention lately. Pulisic was linked to Sydney Sweeney ... and talk got so loud, he was forced to come out and deny they were dating, despite the fact she's with Scooter Braun.