Guess The Sexy Actress In a Crop Top

Time for another Guess Who ... can you guess this sexy "final girl"?!

For those of you not in the know ... a final girl is a classic horror-film character type made popular in the '70s -- specifically with the film "Halloween" and spoofed in the "Scream" franchise -- she's the female character who outlasts everyone and defeats the killer.

This final girl finds herself on the wrong backroad in Texas ... where a menacing psycho with a machine and his insane family kill off all her friends ... but she gets the final revenge as she takes the killer's arm and escapes.