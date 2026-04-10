Guess The Sexy Actress In a Crop Top
Guess Who This Sexy 'Final Girl' Is!!!
Published
Time for another Guess Who ... can you guess this sexy "final girl"?!
For those of you not in the know ... a final girl is a classic horror-film character type made popular in the '70s -- specifically with the film "Halloween" and spoofed in the "Scream" franchise -- she's the female character who outlasts everyone and defeats the killer.
This final girl finds herself on the wrong backroad in Texas ... where a menacing psycho with a machine and his insane family kill off all her friends ... but she gets the final revenge as she takes the killer's arm and escapes.
Hit the gallery to see the big reveal!