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Bernice Burgos Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 46th Birthday!

Bernice Burgos Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 46th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bernice Burgos Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bernice Burgos Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Bernice Burgos -- say the name and you already know this birthday gallery is bringing the heat!

Just take a look at these sizzling bikini snaps ... Bernice showing off that sun-kissed glow and turning it all the way up for her 46th -- yeah, 4-6 and not slowing down.

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Need a breather from all that fire? Cool off with our Bernice-inspired game -- it’s a vibe.

Just don’t wander too far ... you’ll wanna circle back for another look at that gallery.

Happy birthday, Bernice!

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