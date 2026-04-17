Bernice Burgos Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 46th Birthday!

Bernice Burgos -- say the name and you already know this birthday gallery is bringing the heat!

Just take a look at these sizzling bikini snaps ... Bernice showing off that sun-kissed glow and turning it all the way up for her 46th -- yeah, 4-6 and not slowing down.

Need a breather from all that fire? Cool off with our Bernice-inspired game -- it’s a vibe.

Just don’t wander too far ... you’ll wanna circle back for another look at that gallery.