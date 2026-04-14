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Guess The Sexy Star Looking Neon-Believable!

Guess The Sexy Star Looking Neon-Believable!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nikita Dragun's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Guess The YouTuber! Launch Gallery

Can you guess which Hollywood hottie put her rockin' hot bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?!

She's a makeup artist who regularly shares tutorials and vlogs ... don't knock her out of the reality TV world either -- she was on Netflix's "Hype House" and made a cameo on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Slide into the gallery for the reveal ... then put your YouTube knowledge on the line with the word search below:

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