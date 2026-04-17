Kevin Hart Praises Mark Wahlberg's Grueling 4 AM Gym Routine
Kevin Hart Pumpin' Up Mark Wahlberg's 4 AM Gym Routine ... And Ego!!!
Kevin Hart’s preaching the gospel of gains -- but he’s giving all the credit to his guy Mark Wahlberg ... saying nobody’s doing it like the king of those brutal 4 AM workouts.
TMZ caught up with Kevin at Wally’s in Beverly Hills Wednesday -- and he kept it playful, clowning Mark’s routine as "s***" before flipping it, joking the 54-year-old’s actually 75 and deserves even more credit.
Check the video -- Kevin goes full fanboy over Mark’s grind, which he recently told us is so intense even Druski had to tap out when he joined him for a session.
But Kev’s not just hyping his boy -- he also gets into his own health kick, showing love to the gym life and shouting out his workout circle along the way.
Safe to say ... Kev is getting hard from his workouts AND over Mark's gainz.