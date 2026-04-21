10 Meal Prep Tools You Need Right Now

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Getting into meal prepping can feel daunting at first ... but it really does change the game if you're booked and busy.

It's easy to get overwhelmed at the thought of spending a ton of time in the kitchen making all your breakfasts, lunches and dinners for the week.

But don't worry ... we've got you! Here are some of the best meal prep tools that will actually change your life.

First things first ... containers are a must. And the Rubbermaid Brilliance Meal Prep Containers are some of the best. This five-pack has a two-compartment design to keep snacks, sides and toppings separate.

The lids snap on for an airtight, leak-proof seal, so you won't have to worry about your lunch spilling everywhere on your commute to work.

A good set of knives is crucial in the kitchen, period. The HENCKELS 15-Piece Knife Set comes with pretty much everything you need -- a chef's knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a serrated utility knife, a paring knife, kitchen shears and 6 steak knives.

The stainless steel blades slide right into the included knife block for easy storage ... and the set comes with a professional-level honing steel to keep your knives nice and sharp.

And what good are all those knives without a high-quality cutting board? The Royal Craft Wood Cutting Board Set comes with three bamboo boards ... so you can keep your ingredients nice and organized, without cluttering them up or cross-contaminating a single surface.

They have built-in side handles so they're easy to carry ... and the deep grooves around the edges keep juices from getting all over the place.

Prepping your meals is way easier when you can set it and forget it ... and that's where the Midea Electric Pressure Cooker comes in.

It's multifunctional -- with settings for slow cooking, batching rice, pressure cooking and more. There's even a setting for yogurt (?!) in case you want to take a crack at making your own for breakfast bowls.

You might be wondering why a giant ice cube tray is on the list ... but the GGOW Silicone Freezer Tray makes prepping and storing soups a breeze.

Each mold holds two cups and the trays are freezer-safe, so you can perfectly portion servings and pop them out individually as you're ready to reheat!

Sometimes you just don't have the time to dice up all your veggies by hand. And that's when you'll want to bust out the Mueller Vegetable Chopper. Just slice your veggies with the mandolin attachment, then swap it out for the chopper.

Put your veg on top of the dicing blade and close the lid ... and you'll have a perfect, uniform pieces every time! It's also got a grating attachment for things like cheese and carrots.

The Nuwave Air Fryer will help you prep crispy, crunchy fried food ... without adding a ton of oil.

It can cook your favorite foods up to 400 degrees, and even has a shake reminder setting so you won't burn your batch!

Looking to make some homemade sauces to get you through the week? The Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender will take care of that.

You can batch what you need right in the blender cups, which come with spout lids you can use to store and pour your sauce ... without having to dirty up an extra container!

The last thing you want to do is make yourself sick by undercooking all of your meals for the week ... and the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Meat Thermometer takes the guesswork out of prepping your protein.

All you have to do is pop in the probe, and the thermometer will handle the rest. You'll get visual and audible notifications from the charging dock ... and the app will tell you when to flip and help you keep track of the time.

If you want your prep done quick and easy, you can't go wrong with the Ninja Food Processor. It's got a 1000-watt motor and a 9-cup bowl, so blitzing big batches is a breeze.

But it's not just for blending ... there are four different pre-sets for chopping, slicing, pureeing, and even making dough.

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