Guess Who This Singer Is Showing Off Her Toned Body!

Can you guess who this gorgeous gal is based on her perfect bod alone??

Here's the mystery singer showing off her physique after an apparent workout sesh ... snapping the pic in a fitness room.

Her toned looks aren't the only thing she's got goin' for her -- this 2-time Grammy nominee has earned multiple platinum certifications ever since jumping on the music scene back in 1999. She's also earned her spot on the silver screen as an accomplished actress!