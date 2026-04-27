Jaden Ivey Poses For Photo W/ Wife Weeks After Public Spat

Jaden Ivey and his wife, Caitlyn, are putting forward a united front -- weeks after a public spat where the hooper accused his spouse of abandoning him -- the couple was all smiles for a photo on social media!

“Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, And obtaineth favour of the LORD,” the Instagram photo, a joint post from the couple, was captioned ... a verse from Proverbs 18:22.

It's a big change from just a month ago, when the 24-year-old publicly criticized Caitlyn for not responding to him after he was cut by the Chicago Bulls for "conduct detrimental to the team" ... in the wake of Ivey's controversial comments about Pride Month.

Play video content Video: Jaden Ivey Speaks Out After Getting Let Go Amid Social Media Controversy Instagram/@poisonivey

While addressing all the blowback during a livestream in late March, Jaden claimed Caitlyn wasn't "texting [him] back."

His wife had a different story, saying they'd literally spoken that same day.

Whatever the case, it was clear the two weren't on the same page.

But, that's apparently changed ... and the couple, who married in 2022, looks to be content, both sporting smiles in the photo.

While things look like they're turning around in his personal life, it's unclear where his basketball career stands.

Jaden last played in an NBA game on February 11, his 4th and final appearance with the Bulls, and does not currently have a team.