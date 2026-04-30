Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With Your Gift Game

Are the Ones You're Looking For

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Another year, another May (the) fourth is on the way ... which means fans everywhere will soon be celebrating Star Wars Day!

And right now, in a galaxy not at all far, far away ... we've rounded up some of the best gifts for the Star Wars lover in your life. (Even if that's you!)

Do or do not -- but please do -- check them out ... There is no try!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

LEGOs are a perfect way to channel your inner child ... and this Millennium Falcon LEGO Set is a great one.

You'll get to build Han Solo's ship brick by brick ... down to the details like the cockpit, satellite dish and cannons.

That's no moon ... it's a Death Star planter! This ceramic pot comes complete with a realistic-looking succulent.

It's cute and compact so you can show it off pretty much anywhere -- like the coffee table in your living room or your desk at the office. Let your nerdy side shine!

These lightsaber electric salt and pepper grinders will make any cooking droid insanely jealous.

They even light up on the bottom -- like actual lightsabers -- so you can see just how much you're seasoning your food.

The Kitsch R2D2 hair clip is, actually, the droid you're looking for!

The cute clip is fun and glittery, and is made by a reputable hair accessory brand.

So there's no question it'll really keep your hair out of your face.

They make several other Star Wars options -- like Darth Vader, C-3PO and a stormtrooper -- so hardcore fans can collect them all!

Travel back to a long time ago in galaxy far, far away with the 'Star Wars' Battle of Hoth board game.

In this strategy game you get to be in charge of either the Imperial Army or Rebel Forces as you attempt to outsmart your opponent and lead your troops to victory!

If you've got a love of 'Star Wars' and a taste for whiskey ... we've found the perfect thing for you.

This stormtrooper whiskey decanter and glass set is made of thick, high-quality glass for some smooth sipping. It also comes with whiskey stones to cool your drink without watering it down.

Any young Star Wars fan will love this boys socks 3-pack. Depending on their mood, they've got three designs to choose from -- Yoda, Darth Vader and stormtrooper socks.

They're stretchy and comfy, so they'll cushion your kid's feet while they're running around pretending to be Jedi Knights with their friends.

Ditch the Dark Side and light up the room with this 3D 'Star Wars' lamp! It uses glass plates and LED lamps to project images of various Star Wars spaceships.

This night light automatically cycles through seven different colors in a delightful display you'll want to whip out every year!