Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide -- Inspired by Famous Movie & TV Moms

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Some moms are just iconic -- and we're using those pop culture personas as the inspiration for this Mother's Day gift guide.

From "Mean Girls" to "Mamma Mia!", these on-screen moms have shaped how we think about motherhood, from unforgettable quotes to beloved (and complicated) mother-daughter dynamics.

Whether they're the "cool mom," the carefree mom, or the ride-or-die protector, each persona comes with its own vibe -- and its own perfect set of gifts. So get in, loser -- we're shopping for Mother's Day, by mom type.

And if you want more great finds head to TMZ Deals.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: GIFTS FOR MOM

MEAN GIRLS

Channel your inner Regina George because your mom isn't a regular mom … she's a cool mom.

If she's BFFs with all of your gal pals and is way too chill about literally everything then she’s definitely going to think these "Mean Girls" inspired gifts are so fetch.

This Cocktail Shaker Bartender Set has everything you need to whip up her beverage of choice and cheers to her special day, whether that’s Mother’s Day or just a cool mom margarita night. Plus, with these Huski Wine Tumblers, she’ll be sipping in style with so many cute color options and her drink will stay chilled all night long thanks to its triple insulation.

And can you really call yourself “Mean Girls” fans without your very own Y2K Juicy Couture Velour Tracksuit? Match with your mom in one of these blinged out sweat sets that are straight out of 2004.

MAMMA MIA!

If your mom is a fan of musicals, Meryl Streep, or finding her biological father while singing Abba songs, we’ve got you covered this Mother’s Day.

There’s nothing that she’ll love more than an at home karaoke night where she can belt out her favorite tunes.

Just get the living room set up with this Portable Karaoke Machine, complete with two microphones for the duet of her dreams. And why stop there? Get your very own dancing queen outfitted in this sparkling Disco Jumpsuit Costume so she can really get in the zone when it’s time to turn up her favorite '70s classics.

GILMORE GIRLS

So you may not have Luke's Diner right around the corner for a morning pick-me-up like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore do … but who says you can’t craft the perfect cup of joe right in the comfort of your own home?

Set your mom up with her own cozy coffee ritual with everything she needs to start her day the right way.

If she’s already set with a coffee machine, take her hot drinks to the next level with a milk frother. Whether you pick up a 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer or a smaller Rechargeable Milk Frother, she’s guaranteed a smooth, velvety texture for all her beverages. Don’t forget to top it off with a fun flavor, like one from this Torani Syrup Café Variety Pack that includes fan favorites like Salted Caramel and French Vanilla.

And when she’s done whipping up her drink, she can bring it on the go in this leakproof Owala SmoothSip Slider, designed to keep drinks hotter (or colder) for longer thanks to triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel.

KRIS JENNER

Calling all momagers! If your mom is giving major Kris Jenner energy then you need to celebrate her for the supportive, quick-thinking queen she is (plus Kris is the only real-life one on the list!).

This You're Doing Amazing Sweetie Mug has her name written all over it and this Encouraging Desk Sign will have a permanent spot in her office, where she’s making deals (and doing damage control) all day long. And just in case there’s a moment where the imposter syndrome sets in, she can remind herself of the baddie she is with these Badass Affirmation Cards.

Of course, if your mom is channeling Kris in more ways than just in the boardroom, she’s going to love Kris’ skincare routine too. This medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask may not be for everyone but it’s certainly a favorite of the Kardashians and guarantees glowing, youthful skin.

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