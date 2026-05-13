Best Graduation Gifts for High School and College Grads

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Graduation season is officially here and it's time to celebrate the late nights, stressful exams and all the hard work they've put in for the past four years.

Mark the beginning of their brand-new chapter with a thoughtful gift that shows you're so proud of their accomplishments. Whether they're heading to college, moving to a new city or starting their first job, we've picked out a variety of new grad essentials, fit for every budget.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Let's be real, a graduation cap isn't flattering on anyone.

Before they walk across that stage, set them up with this Graduation Cap Headband, which is designed to work for all hair types and keep the cap in place all day long … and just might make the whole thing a little easier to style.

If they're not sure what to wear underneath their grad gown, treat them to this adorable White Graduation Dress. This ultra flattering A-line mini dress looks good on all body types and is simple enough that they can make it their own style with bold shoes and accessories. It's a great fit for post graduation activities like photos and family dinner … and is sure to stay in their closet for years to come.

Looking for a quirky gift for your new grad? This Graduation Pickle Knit Plush is sure to make them laugh.

This handmade crochet keepsake features a congratulatory message that reads "Graduation Pickle 2026, Congrats, Grad! From a tiny pickle to a BIG DILL. You made it!"

Plus, it's customizable and comes with five vibrant tassel colors to match their school mascot … or their outfit!

Look at you graduating and s**t! You can’t go wrong with a candle … especially one that's this funny.

This Graduation Candle features a hilarious congratulatory message and is crafted with a classic blend of premium essential oils.

With the fragrance of fresh lavender blended with warm vanilla, this calming candle will have the perfect place in their dorm or apartment.

Celebrate their big accomplishment with their first designer bag.

This classic Longchamp Large Tote Bag is the perfect bag for new grads, whether they're moving on to college or heading into the real world with their first big job.

It fits all the essentials, from text books to laptops, making it a fashionable way to get around campus or the office.

If they've got big plans post grad to backpack through Europe or college orientation is a part of their summer itinerary, they're going to love this Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Pack.

With a blend of technical details with practical storage features, they can travel far and light with this handy backpack. It's got room for all the essentials while still meeting the carry-on size restrictions for most airlines.

A gift they totally need but probably haven’t considered? The HOTO AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum. This handheld vacuum is perfect for small messes in the car or around the house, getting into crevices, corners and small spaces.

With 4-in-1 functionality, it combines vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and vacuum sealing all into one handy device.

It's a must-have for cars, dorms and apartments.

Why not celebrate with a little bling?

The delicate, sparkling Pandora Triple Stone Heart Collier Necklace is a symbol of everlasting love, making a perfect gift from mother to daughter … a reminder that you will always be connected even as they head off to college or a new city.

Featuring three round brilliant-cut stones into a refined heart-shaped style, it's a perfect everyday piece that can easily be layered with other styles.

Whether they're heading out on a post-grad trip across the globe or just packing up their life for college, you can't go wrong with this Samsonite Freeform Luggage Set.

This two-piece set will have you set for all your travels with a large hardshell suitcase and a matching carry-on.

With generous capacity, complete with elastic straps, a divider, and a pouch, packing will be a breeze. And with four oversized, multidirectional spinners, you'll be gliding through the airport too.

With the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine, they're about to become the go-to barista in their dorm.

Before they head off to college, set them up for caffeinated success with this 3-in-1 espresso and coffee system that creates café-quality drinks at home.

Barista Assist Technology guides you to the perfect cup from grind size recommendations to automated brew adjustments, making them an expert … even with no experience.



A new timepiece is a classic grad gift that will last them years to come. The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Watch may be a pricey present but it's sure to get so much use.

A slim, smooth 40mm watch with an authentic '70s feel, it may have a vintage vibe but it's packed with top of the line features. Its movement delivers reliability and precision and with 80 hours of power reserve, it's a modern movement designed to keep pace with busy lifestyles.

The ultimate graduation gift? The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long. This iconic styler is designed especially for all different hair types that’s chest-length or longer. Using an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect, the device uses air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel or surface of the brush … all while preventing heat damage. Plus, it comes equipped with new barrels and re-engineered attachments for faster and easier styling.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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