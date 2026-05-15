Cheap Watches Male Celebrities Love

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All leading men have these three things: charisma, adaptability ... and a cheap watch!

Now, just because it's cheap doesn't mean it can't look good. In fact, these watches are so good that they have appeared on the wrists of some of your favorite celebrities -- whether it be in the movies or out in the real world!

Take a gander at some of these time-keepers so you get the next leading role!

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It's the man that will always be on your wife's "list" (if you know, you know). Oh, you don't know who we're talking about? Well let us blunt the edge for you ... it's Idris Elba!

This gold vintage Casio is a piece of bling you'll see on Idris's wrist in photos across the internet ... and for good reason.

Idris has been a leading man for years now, and while we won't say it's because of this watch, it definitely doesn't hurt when trying to make that A-list impression!

You see good taste doesn't always mean the most expensive item money can buy ... sometimes it's wearing the right thing at the right time -- and on the right person (ahem).

There is no leading man in modern cinema who is as much of a star as Tom Cruise ... nor as much of a bada** as Ethan Hunt! Which is why this watch, worn by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible II, is the the perfect leading man accessory!

We get it ... sometimes even getting out of bed for the day can feel like an impossible mission. But when you wrap this watch around your wrist, you'll feel like you're the lead of a Mission Impossible. Even if you're not exactly stopping a global pandemic like Ethan is in John Wu's film!

This is another guy you'll probably see on your wife's list ... Ryan Gosling has become one of the most popular leading men in the movies nowadays, so it only makes sense to try and look the part with this silver Casio Men's Vintage watch!

This watch is so classy, Ken couldn't even pull it off for Barbie! It was instead used for Ryan Gosling's modeling shoots ... allegedly because this watch was the only thing that could match his natural hotness. No, we won't give out our sources (definitely kidding here, you numbskulls) ... either way you should buy the watch and see it for yourself! It's a stunner!

While Mark Wahlberg has an extensive luxury watch collection, he still knows how to keep things real. In fact, most days you'll see him sporting the humble yet rugged Timex Ironman watch to workout ... and even attend the occasional red carpet!

In fact, the Transformer-fighting Bostonian has made a point of wearing the functional sports watch for decades ... showcasing his down-to-earth style and that true leading men can elevate any timepiece on their wrist.

So, you know we don't need to sell you on how only a kicka** leading man can pull this watch off? You gonna go Balls Up and get one, or are you not Ironman enough?

Wanna make a fashion statement "EARFQUAKE" style? Tyler the Creator's choice to wear a dirt cheap Casio Analog shows -- as we keep saying -- that style is deeper than price tags.

This Casio may look simple compared to the rest, but bear in mind: If Tyler the Creator decided to put it on, you know it's a nuanced pick for anyone aspiring to be a standout leading man!

My fellow Americans ... and anyone else looking to wear the watch of a former president, check out this Casio F91W. It's a legendary watch, beloved by enthusiasts, military, and average hard-working people across the nation -- and one Barack Obama ... at least in his younger days.

Is there a better example of a leading man watch than the one the former president used to wear back in his youth? Didn't think so!

Can you smell what The Rock is ... wearing? The Casio G-Shock DW9052 -- that Dwayne Johnson wore in 2013 movie Empire State -- is the answer to that question, by the way.

How many times have you seen Dwayne Johnson as a leading man? Whether it be in the ring or on the screen, he's always the biggest figure of the show ... physically and star-wise. So, if you want any leading man watch on your wrist that shows you're humble, you're hungry, and the hardest worker in the room, it's gotta be this one!

When you're in a race against time and can't go under 50mph or else your life will literally end ... you'll want this nearly indestructible Casio G-Shock worn by Keanu Reeves in Speed to help you face the stakes!

Okay, we get it ... sometimes a super important meeting with your boss or client can feel like the end of the world. This watch from Speed is going to keep it all in perspective for you.

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